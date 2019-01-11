BIR 2019 Season Will Be “Business As Usual” Despite Owner’s Passing

Brainerd International Raceway announced Thursday that the 2019 season will be “business as usual” despite the passing of one of its owners, Jed Copham.

BIR restated its commitment to motorsports and is moving forward with the 2019 racing season, including the Lucas Oil NHRA Nationals in August.

Owner Kristi Copham, who unexpectedly lost her husband Jed last November from a boating accident, has stepped into the track’s leadership role and will guide BIR’s operations as it prepares for the 2019 season, which starts in April and includes another full schedule of motorsports that extends into October.

“We know there are a lot of questions out there about BIR’s future now that Jed’s gone, but we want to assure everyone – racers, sponsors, vendors, partners and fans – that it will be business as usual this year,” Copham said. “I’m blessed to have an excellent management team behind me, a great race crew and amazing drivers and fans who have supported us and our racing program throughout the years, especially during the last two months. We owe it to them to keep Jed’s legacy alive.”