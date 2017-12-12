DONATE

Bipartisan Proposal Changes House Harassment Policy

Josh Peterson
Dec. 12 2017
ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — A bipartisan proposal to change Minnesota House rules would allow lobbyists, staff, members of the executive branch and the public to make discrimination and harassment complaints to the Ethics Committee.

DFL Rep. John Lesch and Republican Rep. Marion O’Neill also proposed an expedited investigative process that allows confidentiality for accusers. A person could lodge a complaint anonymously, but would be under oath.

The rule changes follow the resignations of two lawmakers over sexual misconduct allegations. DFL Sen. Dan Schoen and Republican Rep. Tony Cornish announced their resignations after a string of sexual harassment allegations against them surfaced last month.

The Star Tribune says the rule changes would need the support of the Republican majority to take effect when the legislative session begins in February.

