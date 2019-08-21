Biotanica CBD Store Now Open In Brainerd

This past Saturday, Biotanica, a new CBD store had its grand opening and is now open for business in Brainerd. The hope is that the CBD store will provide health benefits for locals.

“Saturday we had a great grand opening, we had lots of people asking lots of questions, checking ou the products we have available in the store, seeing what would work for them, the welcome has been great,” said Biotanica Co-Owner Alexa Dobberstein.

So just exactly what is CBD?

“CBD is a natural alternative for an array of conditions that people have, people use it from anxiety to chronic pain conditions, seizers anything that people have going on, typically there is a result with CBD when they use it,” said Dobberstein.

Located on 704 West Washington Street, this place in Brainerd was the perfect location for Biotanica.

“This space we were super excited about because it’s a community that hasn’t been reached yet to bring the products, there really is no established, specific CBD store within this community,” said Dobberstein.

Alexa Dobberstein owns the business with her sister Karrli, who both have backgrounds in the medical field.

We both have backgrounds in nursing, my sister is an oncology nurse at the Coborn Cancer Center, I work at the St. Cloud hospital in the recovery room and I’ve also done some work in pediatrics,” said Dobberstein.

Biotanica isn’t just about selling products, they also want to provide education to the community.

“It’s not currently FDA regulated and there’s a lot of different products on the market, ultimately we want to create a space where people can come find the answers their looking for if they’ve already done some research or know nothing at all, the beauty in it like I said is that it’s safe and it’s natural and it kind of works as a blanket for many types of conditions,” said Dobberstein.

Biotanica also has three other stores located in the state of Minnesota and one location expected to be open in Fargo by this fall.