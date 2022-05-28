BioHaus at Concordia Language Villages Ahead of its Time

Click to print (Opens in new window)

Languages are not the only parts of the Concordia Language Villages in Bemidji that are internationally recognized. Since its opening in 2006, the BioHaus in the German village Waldsee has been lauded for its environmental innovation with the Minnesota Environmental Award and certified by the German Passive House Institute.

A motto at the Concordia Language Villages is to “live the language.” In the German village of Waldsee, this goes past the everyday “guten tag” and to the living quarters. The BioHaus is one place campers can live in while at the villages and experience not only the German language, but the country’s technological and environmental feats.

While houses are used to protect people from the elements, the BioHaus turns this thought around and uses rain, sunshine, and even snow to its advantage. It’s considered a passive house, which is designed to retain as much heat as possible and use as little energy possible to generate that heat.

The BioHaus can accommodate up to 24 campers and 6 staff. The hands-on aspects such as tending to the rooftop garden or working with the aluminum shades turns the passive house into active living.

The BioHaus is used for STEM courses in high school, science day camps, and the Green Wave Environmental Advantage program. More information about the BioHaus can be found on the Concordia Language Village website.

