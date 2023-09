Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Saturday, September 9th at 7:00pm– Tune in or stream with the PBS app and online at video.lptv.org.

Join the Grammy Award winner and his band for a one-of-a-kind concert honoring the birthplace of Bluegrass. One of music’s top artists across all genres, Strings reveres acoustic music while pushing it forward into new spaces through his incredible live shows.