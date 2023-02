Click to print (Opens in new window)

Tuesday, March 7 at 8pm – Tune in or stream with the PBS app and online at video.lptv.org.

Join the Piano Man for this legendary 1990 concert recorded live at the historic stadium. Meticulously remixed and re-edited, the program includes interviews with Joel and behind-the-scenes footage from that iconic night.