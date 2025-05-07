Bill to Toughen Minnesota’s DWI Laws Soon Heading to Governor’s Desk

A bill that would toughen DWI laws in Minnesota will soon be heading to the governor’s desk.

The bill changes several DWI laws, including the use of ignition interlocks, and was approved in the Senate unanimously on Wednesday after previously passing the House on a 123-5 vote.

An ignition interlock is a breathalyzer-like device installed in a vehicle that prevents it from starting if the driver’s breath alcohol content is above a certain level.

The new law, among, other things would extend the look-back period for prior alcohol-related driving offenses to 20 years instead of 10.