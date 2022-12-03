Bill to Rename Akeley Post Office in Honor of WWII Vet Passes U.S. House

Click to print (Opens in new window)

A bill has passed the U.S. House to have the Akeley post office renamed after a local World War II veteran almost 81 years after his death.

8th Congressional District Rep. Pete Stauber recently announced the U.S. House of Representatives passed legislation to rename the Akeley post office after Neal Kenneth Todd. The entire Minnesota delegation co-sponsored the bill upon its introduction in July 2021.

Todd, originally from Akeley, was killed during the Pearl Harbor attack on Dec. 7, 1941. Although his remains were not found initially, Todd was awarded the Purple Heart.

After Todd’s remains were found and later identified in Feb. 2021, he was then reunited with his brother, who also served and survived the Pearl Harbor attack, in July of that same year. Todd was later buried near his relatives with full honors.

The legislation to rename the Akeley post office after Todd will need to pass the U.S. Senate before it can be signed into law. More information on the bill’s progress can be found here.

