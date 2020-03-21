Bill To Combat Infant/Toddler Childcare Crisis On Hold

Click to print (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Childcare providers in Beltrami County are limited by current child-adult ratios that keep daycare from operating at their potential capacity. Senator Paul Utke along with some Beltrami County licensed day care providers have been working on a bill to increase childcare options across the state. The bill passed during the hearing, but now with the legislature in recess, the process could be delayed.

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today. Donate Today