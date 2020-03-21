Bill To Combat Infant/Toddler Childcare Crisis On Hold
Childcare providers in Beltrami County are limited by current child-adult ratios that keep daycare from operating at their potential capacity. Senator Paul Utke along with some Beltrami County licensed day care providers have been working on a bill to increase childcare options across the state. The bill passed during the hearing, but now with the legislature in recess, the process could be delayed.
Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today.