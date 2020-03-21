Lakeland PBS

Bill To Combat Infant/Toddler Childcare Crisis On Hold

Malaak KhattabMar. 20 2020

Childcare providers in Beltrami County are limited by current child-adult ratios that keep daycare from operating at their potential capacity. Senator Paul Utke along with some Beltrami County licensed day care providers have been working on a bill to increase childcare options across the state. The bill passed during the hearing, but now with the legislature in recess, the process could be delayed.

Malaak Khattab

By — Malaak Khattab

News Reporter

