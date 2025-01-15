Jan 15, 2025 | By: Lakeland News

Bill to Award 1980 ‘Miracle On Ice’ US Hockey Team with Congressional Gold Medals is Reintroduced

Jim Craig

FILE – In this Feb. 22, 1980, file photo, the U.S. hockey team pounces on goalie Jim Craig after a 4-3 victory against the Soviets in the 1980 Olympics, as a flag waves from the Lake Placid, N.Y. crowd. (AP Photo, File)

Editor’s note: As announced today, Minnesota Sen. Amy Klobuchar is also a co-sponsor of the bill in the Senate. Original story follows:

WASHINGTON (AP) — A bill to award Congressional Gold Medals to the 1980 “Miracle on Ice” Olympic hockey team was reintroduced in the U.S. House of Representatives and the Senate on Wednesday.

The ongoing effort, which included the bill being first introduced in October, needed to be submitted for consideration again in the 119th Congress.

Rep. Pete Stauber, R-Minn., reintroduced the Miracle on Ice Congressional Gold Medal Act in the House along with co-sponsors Reps. Lisa McClain, R-Mich., Mike Quigley, D-Ill., and Bill Keating, D-Mass. Sens. Kevin Cramer, R-N.D., and Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., reintroduced it in the Senate.

USA Hockey executive director Pat Kelleher said he encourages fans to contact their congressional representatives to express their support for the bill’s passage. NHL Commissioner Gary Bettman said the league enthusiastically supports the legislation.

February marks the 45th anniversary of the Americans beating the heavily favored Soviet Union on the way to the gold medal on home ice in Lake Placid, New York.

___

AP NHL: https://www.apnews.com/hub/NHL

Lakeland News is member supported content, please consider supporting Lakeland PBS today.

Donate Today!

Support the Businesses That Support Lakeland PBS

Web Ads 400x400 7

Brainerd Ymca

Hearing Wellness

Related News

News

Bemidji Woman Seriously Injured in Crash Near Hill City

Education & Government

Minnesota Democrats Ask State Supreme Court to Resolve State House Power Struggle

Sports

Brainerd Girls’ Basketball Defeats Rival Bemidji 76-43 on the Road

Sports

Brainerd Boys’ Basketball Takes Loss Against Fergus Falls at Home