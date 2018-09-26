Lakeland PBS
Bill That Could Save Customers Money On Prescription Drugs Just Needs President’s Signature

Anthony Scott
Sep. 26 2018
U.S. Senator Tina Smith (D-Minn.) said today that a measure she helped push through the Senate, which would help patients in Minnesota and across the country pay less for their prescription drugs, has also passed the House, clearing the way for the President to sign it into law.

The Patient Right to Know Drug Prices Act prohibits “gag clauses” that stop pharmacists from alerting customers they could save money on their prescription drugs by paying cash rather than going through their insurance.

“Medication is expensive enough as it is, there is no reason that drug industry middle-men should be permitted to hide potential savings from families,” said Sen. Smith, a member of the Senate Health Committee. “With both houses having passed our bill with overwhelming bipartisan support, we are one step closer to eliminating this egregious practice once and for all.”

Sen. Smith has made bringing down health care costs and increasing access to quality health care top priorities.

The Patient Right to Know Drug Prices Act originated in the Senate and was authored by Senator Susan Collins (R-Maine). In addition to Sen. Tina Smith, other cosponsors include Sens. John Barrasso (R-Wyo), Debbie Stabenow (D-Mich.), Bill Cassidy (R-La.), Joe Donnelly (D-Ind.), Dianne Feinstein (D-Calif.), Lisa Murkowski (R-Alaska), Bob Menendez (D-N.J.), Tammy Baldwin (D-Wis.), John Kennedy (R-La.), Maggie Hassan (D-N.H.), Richard Blumenthal (D-Conn.), Roger Wicker (R-Miss.), Shelley Moore Capito (R-W.Va.), Heidi Heitkamp (D-N.D.), Deb Fischer (R-Nebr.), Lamar Alexander (R-Tenn.), John Boozman (R-Ariz.), Angus King (I-Maine), Sherrod Brown (D-Ohio), Martin Heinrich (D-N.M.), Chuck Grassley (R-Iowa), and Tom Udall (D-N.M.).

