Bill Sanford Retiring as Lakeland PBS President and CEO

There are some big changes taking place at Lakeland PBS this summer. Longtime President and CEO Bill Sanford is retiring from his leadership role at Lakeland after 21 years at the helm.

Sanford’s last day as president and CEO will be June 18, but he will remain in his engineering role with Lakeland PBS for the time being, at least until the end of 2021.

Current Lakeland PBS Program and Production Manager Jeff Hanks has been selected to replace Sanford and will take over as CEO and President. Lakeland News will introduce you to Jeff on Thursday night.

