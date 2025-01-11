Bill Renaming Roseau Post Office for Community Postmaster Signed into Law

President Biden has signed into law legislation that renames the Roseau, Minnesota post office in honor of Floyd B. Olson, who served as the community’s postmaster for 25 years.

Olson served in the Army from 1952 to 1954 and was an active member of the Roseau County Historical Society Board, Roseau County Fair Board, Rose Free Lutheran Church Board and Men’s Club, and the Postmaster’s Association. Olson passed away in 2017 after decades of service to his community and country.

Congresswoman Michelle Fischbach introduced the bill in the House with the support of the entire Minnesota delegation.