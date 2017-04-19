DONATE

Bill O’Reilly Out At Fox News

Haydee Clotter
Apr. 19 2017
According to multiple reports, Bill O’Reilly won’t return to Fox News after recent sexual harassment allegations.

The latest allegation came on Tuesday after a woman who previously worked at Fox News reported allegations of sexual and racial harassment against O’Reilly, according to The New York Times.

Parent company, 21st Century Fox released the following statement about O’Reilly’s departure:

“After a thorough and careful review of the allegations, the Company and Bill O’Reilly have agreed that Bill O’Reilly will not be returning to the Fox News Channel.”

The Times reported that multiple women who accused O’ Reilly of sexual harassment have been paid millions.

O’Reilly served as the host of The O’Reilly Factor and it was the most watched cable news show for the past 14 years, according to Fox News.

