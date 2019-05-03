Lakeland PBS
Bill Mattson Named 2019 Nisswa Citizen Of The Year

May. 3 2019

Community members in the Brainerd Lakes Area gathered at the Pioneer Village in Nisswa today to surprise the 2019 Nisswa Citizen of the Year.

Bill Mattson was chosen as Nisswa Citizen of the Year for his dedication and support of the Nisswa community. Mattson’s family settled in the Nisswa area in 1896 and his grandparents were integral in the formation of the Nisswa School. Mattson is the owner of Standard Lumber Company and has grown the business extensively from when he bought it 33 years ago.

“I’m very surprised. It’s quite an honor. We go about our daily routine every day and don’t think much about this, but I love living in this part of the world,” said Bill Mattson, 2019 Nisswa Citizen of the Year. “I don’t want to trade it for anything.”

The Nisswa Chamber of Commerce honors a Citizen of the Year to shed light on people who positively impact the Nisswa community. The Chamber of Commerce called for nominations at the end of March, and then a committee of the three previous Citizens of the Year and two board members choose the final honoree.

“Bill has a lengthy history of his character building in the city of Nisswa. This was very much a surprise for him. He is very humbled about it. We just appreciate all of the things he’s given back to the community, whether it be volunteering or board work or simply donations,” explained Holly Holm, Nisswa Chamber of Commerce President. “He’s just a wonderful, outstanding guy and it is well deserved.”

Mattson will be formally recognized at the Nisswa Chamber of Commerce annual Spring Member Dinner at Cragun’s Resort on May 16th.

