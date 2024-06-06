Bill from Rep. Stauber Would Redirect USPS Funds to Hiring Rural Postal Workers

Minnesota Republican Congressman Pete Stauber says he has introduced the Modifying Allocations to Improve Local Service (MAIL) Act in hopes of improving mail operations in Minnesota.

The legislation would require the United States Postal Service to redistribute $3 billion in funding originally appropriated for their acquisition of a new fleet of electric vehicles to support the hiring and retention of rural postal employees. These funds were made available through the Inflation Reduction Act of 2022.

Stauber is quoted in a press release saying that, “Sadly, thanks to a policy enacted by the Biden Administration, the USPS is more focused on spending billions of dollars on a new fleet of electric vehicles instead of training and paying its employees properly. Given the issues plaguing the USPS coupled with the unreliability of electric vehicles in cold weather climates, I believe these funds must be better spent.”

This bill’s introduction comes on the heels of the introduction of the Rural Mail Delivery Improvement Act, legislation that also aims to improve mail delivery in Minnesota. Stauber and Democratic Senator Amy Klobuchar introduction that legislation last week.