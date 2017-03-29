DONATE

LPTV NEWS

Bill For Transportation Projects Signed

Haydee Clotter
Mar. 29 2017
Leave a Comment

The Minnesota House has signed off on a bill directing $105 million in federal funding toward transportation projects after a brief fight with Gov. Mark Dayton and a state agency over information about the money, according to the Associated Press.

The 130-0 House vote Tuesday opened the way for several projects around the state to get started after the Legislature and Dayton failed to agree on funding last session.

Haydee Clotter
Contact the Author Haydee Clotter
hclotter@lptv.org

Related Posts

Dayton Vetoes Bill On Utility Regulatory Oversight

Driving An Electric Car May Cost You More

Gov. Dayton Says Health Care Plan Could Cost Minnesota Billions

Governor Pushing For Licenses For Immigrants

Tell us what you think.

Recent Comments on Lakeland Public Television (LPTV)

Kimberly Anoka said

Brandon deserves his due process and innocent until proven guilty! Brandon's act... Read More

Cynthia said

It is easy and right to be upset by obvious child sex exploitation in stories su... Read More

Bill said

You do realize that the people commenting on this commented on it before that in... Read More

Sidne said

Ummmm lets see here,,, he open up a FAKE Facebook under a fake name of a 13 year... Read More

0

Students Named To Honor Society Academic Team

Two students from Central Lakes College (CLC) were selected to be a part of the Phi Theta Kappa All-Minnesota American Team. Brooke Moren of
Posted on Mar. 29 2017

Recently Added

Students Named To Honor Society Academic Team

Posted on Mar. 29 2017

Serratore, Bitzer Nominated For Men's Hockey Awards

Posted on Mar. 29 2017

Photographer Captures Northern Lights Display Over Bemidji

Posted on Mar. 29 2017

About

Lakeland Public Television understands that the media people are exposed to make a significant impact on their lives. Our hope is that the six channels we broadcast along with our on-line presence provide people with media experiences that make a positive impact on their lives.

Any viewer posts or comments you make online could be used in our broadcasts.

LPTV is where you want to be!

Contact Us

Locations
Submitting a PSA / Announcement
Submitting a Calendar Event
Submitting a Video or Photo
A Problem with the Website
Need to contact us about something else? Please visit our contact us page for more options.
108 Grant Ave NE, Bemidji, MN 56601 | 800-292-0922
KAWE Public Profile | KAWB Public Profile | Cable Provider Channel List | Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2013-2017 Lakeland Public Television. All Right Reserved.

Select an option

Monthly Contribution

Your sustaining contribution is automatically drawn from your account each month.

One-Time Contribution

Your one-time contribution is good for a full year of membership benefits.