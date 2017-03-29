Bill For Transportation Projects Signed
The Minnesota House has signed off on a bill directing $105 million in federal funding toward transportation projects after a brief fight with Gov. Mark Dayton and a state agency over information about the money, according to the Associated Press.
The 130-0 House vote Tuesday opened the way for several projects around the state to get started after the Legislature and Dayton failed to agree on funding last session.
