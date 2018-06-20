Lakeland PBS
Bill Containing PolyMet Land Exchange Provision Clears US Senate

Nathan Green
Jun. 19 2018
A bill containing a provision from Senator Tina Smith to complete a land exchange between PolyMet Mining Corp. and the federal government has cleared the Senate. The Minnesota Democrat’s amendment is part of a big defense bill that passed 85-10 Monday.

PolyMet needs the land for its planned copper-nickel mine in northeastern Minnesota. The company would get 6,650 acres of the Superior National Forest in return for about the same amount of private land.

The Senate bill still has to be reconciled in a conference committee with the House version. If President Trump signs the bill, it will bypass four pending lawsuits by environmental groups that oppose the swap. The land exchange is due to close June 28th.

