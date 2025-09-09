Bill Awarding Congressional Gold Medals to 1980 ‘Miracle on Ice’ Team Passes Senate

Democratic U.S. Sens. Amy Klobuchar and Tina Smith announced today that the bipartisan Miracle on Ice Congressional Gold Medal Act, which they cosponsor, has passed the Senate.

The legislation will award three Congressional Gold Medals to members of the 1980 U.S. Olympic Men’s Ice Hockey Team to recognize the 45th anniversary of their 4-3 victory at the 1980 Winter Olympic Games, where the defeated the Soviet Union.

In April, the U.S. House of Representatives passed this legislation, which was led by Republican Rep. Pete Stauber of Minnesota and cosponsored by the entire Minnesota Congressional Delegation. The amended bill now returns to the House for another vote before heading to the President’s desk.

The three medals will be displayed at the United States Hockey Hall of Fame in Eveleth, Minnesota, the U.S. Olympic and Paralympic Museum in Colorado, and the Lake Placid Olympic Center in New York.