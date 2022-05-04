Lakeland PBS

Big Turtle Lake in Bemidji First to Receive CD3 Boat Cleaning Station in Beltrami County

Emma HudziakMay. 3 2022

Big Turtle Lake in Bemidji became the first lake in Beltrami County to receive the first CD3 boat cleaning station, which will help stop the spread of starry stonewort and other aquatic invasive species just in time for summer fishing.

Thanks to funding from the Environment & Natural Resources Trust Fund and Minnesota Lakes & Rivers Advocates, Big Turtle Lake was able to receive its first boat cleaning system.

There are six different components on the cleaning stations to assist boaters in thoroughly cleaning their units and equipment. Components include vacuums for water removal, scrub brushes, a sprayer hose, grabbers for use underneath boats, and lights to help examine watercraft at night.

An important reminder for boaters is to make sure all units are flushed out if the boat and lake are utilized within the same day, or use one of the cleaning stations. If a boater finds any AIS, they can contact Minnesota decontamination units for further assistance.

Six more cleaning stations will be installed in Beltrami County. The CD3 systems are free for boaters to use and will be available 24/7 to the public.

