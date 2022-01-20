Lakeland PBS

Big Sev Sled Hill Revamped at Hitch Wayne Park in Brainerd

Ryan BowlerJan. 19 2022

Big Sev at Hitch Wayne Park is a sledding hill that has been around for decades in the Brainerd area. The Brainerd City Council has decided to revamp the spot by clearing out some of the brush and building a “sled garage” where there are sleds on hand for people to use, trusting that they will put them back once finished.

Big Sev is open to anyone and everyone that wants to get outside and do some good old-fashioned sledding.

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today.

By — Ryan Bowler

Related Posts

3 Men Charged in Robbery at Brainerd Park

“100+ Women” Group Donates to Two Brainerd Area Nonprofits

Northwoods Adventure: Dick Beardsley Talks Ice Fishing in Bemidji

Hundreds Gather to Pay Respects to Irma Cragun

Get the free PBS Video App

roku
Apple TV
FireTV
AndroidTV
Google Play Store
Apple Store

Contact Us

Directions
Submit an Event
Submit a Video or Photo
Problem with the Website
Need to contact us about something else? Please visit our contact us page for more options.

About Us

Lakeland PBS understands the media that people are exposed to make a significant impact on their lives. Our hope is that the six channels we broadcast along with our online presence provide people with media experiences that make a positive impact on their lives.

Lakeland PBS is where you want to be!

108 Grant Ave NE, Bemidji, MN 56601 | 800-292-0922
KAWE Public Profile | KAWB Public Profile | Cable Provider Channel List | Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2022 Lakeland PBS. All Right Reserved.