Big Sev Sled Hill Revamped at Hitch Wayne Park in Brainerd

Big Sev at Hitch Wayne Park is a sledding hill that has been around for decades in the Brainerd area. The Brainerd City Council has decided to revamp the spot by clearing out some of the brush and building a “sled garage” where there are sleds on hand for people to use, trusting that they will put them back once finished.

Big Sev is open to anyone and everyone that wants to get outside and do some good old-fashioned sledding.

