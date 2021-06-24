Lakeland PBS

Big Falls City Campground Unveils Park Expansion

Betsy Melin — Jun. 23 2021

Big Falls City Campground hosted an event today to mark the completion of a $1.2 million expansion. The project began with the purchase of additional land for the park and campground.

This is only part one of a larger expansion plan for the park to help it become a popular place to meet.

This was a labor-intensive project for the small town, which started in 2016. The goal of the project will be to bring in visitors to Big Falls.

The city will be applying for more grants through Minnesota City Parks and Trails to fund the second part of the expansion.

By — Betsy Melin

