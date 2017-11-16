Big Band Years
Sunday, December 3 at 7pm
This “Big Band” retrospective features the music that brought the country through WWII and kick-started the baby boom. The program mixes vintage live, rare and unreleased footage of bands and vocalists from the 1930s and 40s. Peter Marshall (“Hollywood Squares”) hosts.
Recent Comments on Lakeland Public Television (LPTV)
Can't wait to see it!... Read More
People using the road make mistakes, always have and always will. Crashes will a... Read More
Hello Judy! Tickets are $12 for adults and $6 for kids. You can buy them at Iver... Read More
How do I get tickets?... Read More