Sunday, February 27 at 7pm – Tune in or stream with the PBS app and online at video.lptv.org.

Peter Marshall (pictured) hosts this celebration of the music that brought the country through World War II and kick-started the baby boom: the big bands of the 1930s and ’40s. Featuring Benny Goodman, Glenn Miller, Harry James, Tommy Dorsey and other greats.