Big Al’s Bar & Grill in Emily Offers Live Music and Curbside BBQ

Big Al’s Bar & Grill in Emily held a live music event over the weekend to bring awareness to small businesses who rely on the community for support. Patrons listened from their vehicles and curbside food was available for purchase.

Big Al’s Bar & Grill typically provides live music, drinks and barbeque, but due to government restrictions, the bar has had to come up with a unique way to still earn money.

Patrons were encouraged to donate food to the Emily Food Shelf or to bring a monetary donation for protective equipment to Cuyuna Regional Medical Center.

For those who would like to support Big Al’s Bar & Grill, pre-orders can be made from Wednesday to Friday, with curbside pickup on Saturdays between 4 to 7 PM.

