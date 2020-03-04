Lakeland PBS

Biden Wins Minnesota’s Democratic Presidential Primary on Super Tuesday

Destiny Wiggins — Mar. 4 2020

With 99 percent of precincts reporting, Joe Biden has won Minnesota’s Democratic Presidential Primary on Super Tuesday, with Bernie Sanders coming in second. Biden currently has 38.54 percent of the vote to Sanders’s 29.88 percent, with Elizabeth Warren receiving 15.4 percent and Michael Bloomberg getting 8.32 percent.

Voters in 14 states were able to take part in an early election day in the United States Presidential primary election today known as Super Tuesday. Minnesota, which hasn’t held a presidential primary since 1992, was among them.

The term Super Tuesday has referred to presidential primary elections since as early as 1976. Members of the Bemidji community were given five polling locations and were separated by Wards 1 through 5. While no video recording is allowed inside the polling locations, community members made it their responsibility to vote.

Destiny Wiggins

