Lakeland PBS

Biden is First President to Mark Indigenous Peoples’ Day

Lakeland News — Oct. 8 2021

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden has issued the first-ever presidential proclamation of Indigenous Peoples’ Day.

That lends the most significant boost yet to efforts to refocus the federal holiday celebrating Christopher Columbus toward an appreciation of Native peoples. Biden also issued a proclamation for Columbus Day on Monday, Oct. 11, which is established by Congress.

The Indigenous Peoples’ Day proclamation states that it “recognizes Indigenous peoples’ resilience and strength as well as the immeasurable positive impact that they have made on every aspect of American society.” Native Americans have campaigned for years for local and national days in recognition of the country’s indigenous peoples.

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today.

By — Lakeland News

Related Posts

Agreement Set on Short-Term Debt Limit Fix, Averting Crisis

Minnesota Health Care Workers Sue to Block Vaccine Mandate

Interior Secretary: Petito Case a Reminder of Missing Native Americans

Local Author Talks About America’s Longest War Against Indigenous Peoples

Get the free PBS Video App

roku
Apple TV
FireTV
AndroidTV
Google Play Store
Apple Store

Contact Us

Directions
Submit an Event
Submit a Video or Photo
Problem with the Website
Need to contact us about something else? Please visit our contact us page for more options.

About Us

Lakeland PBS understands the media that people are exposed to make a significant impact on their lives. Our hope is that the six channels we broadcast along with our online presence provide people with media experiences that make a positive impact on their lives.

Lakeland PBS is where you want to be!

108 Grant Ave NE, Bemidji, MN 56601 | 800-292-0922
KAWE Public Profile | KAWB Public Profile | Cable Provider Channel List | Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2021 Lakeland PBS. All Right Reserved.