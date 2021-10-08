Biden is First President to Mark Indigenous Peoples’ Day

Click to print (Opens in new window)

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden has issued the first-ever presidential proclamation of Indigenous Peoples’ Day.

That lends the most significant boost yet to efforts to refocus the federal holiday celebrating Christopher Columbus toward an appreciation of Native peoples. Biden also issued a proclamation for Columbus Day on Monday, Oct. 11, which is established by Congress.

The Indigenous Peoples’ Day proclamation states that it “recognizes Indigenous peoples’ resilience and strength as well as the immeasurable positive impact that they have made on every aspect of American society.” Native Americans have campaigned for years for local and national days in recognition of the country’s indigenous peoples.

