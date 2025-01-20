Biden Commutes Sentence of Native American Activist Leonard Peltier

In a last-minute move before leaving office on Monday, President Biden commuted the sentence of 80-year-old Leonard Peltier, the former prominent Native American activist.

Peltier was convicted of murdering two FBI agents in 1975 on South Dakota’s Pine Ridge Reservation. He has spent the last 50 years in prison, all while maintaining his innocence. Peltier’s attorney has claimed that evidence against Peltier had been falsified and that if the case was tried today, Peltier would not get convicted.

Biden released a statement as new President Donald Trump’s inauguration was getting underway that said, “This commutation will enable Mr. Peltier to spend his remaining days in home confinement but will not pardon him for his underlying crimes”. According to the release, Peltier suffers from significant health issues.

Peltier was found guilty killing FBI agents Jack Coler and Ronald Williams in a shootout on June 26th, 1975. Earlier this month, former FBI Director Christopher Wray wrote Biden a letter urging him to not commute Peltier’s sentence.

“This last-second, disgraceful act by then-President Biden, which does not change Peltier’s guilt but does release him from prison, is cowardly and lacks accountability,” said Natalie Bara, the president of the FBI Agents Association, said in a statement on Monday. “It is a cruel betrayal to the families and colleagues of these fallen Agents and is a slap in the face of law enforcement.”

Meanwhile, the group Amnesty International, which has campaigned for Peltier’s release, said Monday that Biden was right to commute the life sentence given the serious human rights concerns about the fairness of Peltier’s trial.