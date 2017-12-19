Bidding Process To Begin As Carnegie Project Moves Forward

Bemidji’s Carnegie Library, a historic landmark in the heart of Downtown Bemidji, at one point almost faced the wrecking ball. But after a six-to-one vote, the project to save and restore the city’s original library will be put out for bids, meaning the Carnegie just cleared a major hurdle. For the committee of Carnegie supporters, the council’s vote leaves a good feeling.

Prior to the vote, Bemidji Mayor Rita Albrecht said that the council owes the committee and the project their full support.

While the Friends of the Carnegie have raised over $1.5 million for the move, restoration, and preservation of the structure, some council members have no doubt that the city will not be left with a bill if the city moves forward with construction.

Once bids for the project come in, it will be up to the city to accept a winning bid, and Library Park could soon see significant construction later this spring.

The Carnegie project is expected to go out for bids in early 2018.

In the six-to-one vote, council member Roger Hellquist was the lone “no” vote.