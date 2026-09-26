Sep 25, 2026 | By: Lakeland News

Bidding a Fond Farewell to Departing Sports Director Charlie Yaeger

It’s time to say farewell to someone special here at Lakeland News.

Charlie Yaeger joined our news team in January 2023 as a News Reporter in Brainerd, and we promoted him to Sports Director later that summer. He’s now our longest tenured Sports Director ever but is leaving us for an exciting new opportunity in Texas, where he’ll be a Weekend Anchor/Reporter at KRGV-TV serving the Brownsville-Harlingen-McAllen market.

Thank you Charlie for all the hard work and care you gave to the Lakeland community!

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