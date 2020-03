Click to print (Opens in new window)

Bicyclists from all over the area will be making their way to Lake Bemidji State Park this Saturday to take part in the Northland Fat Bike Rally. The event is open to all skill levels from beginner to advanced. Registration starts at 9:30 a.m. on Saturday at the Visitor’s Center, with the rally beginning at 11 a.m.

