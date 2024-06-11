Bicyclists Returning to Bemidji for 2024 Loop the Lake Festival

About 1,000 bicyclists are expected to take part in the Bike Bemidji Loop the Lake Festival this Saturday,.

Now in its 10th year, the family friendly ride lets bicyclists take a trip around Lake Bemidji. The journey starts at the Sanford Center parking lot and heads west along the lake, looping around at Lake Bemidji State Park and back to the Sanford Center.

The route shares the road from Birchmont Drive up to Bemidji Avenue, and then along County Road 20/Birchmont Beach Road until the Lake Bemidji State Park entrance. Bicyclists will be using the Paul Bunyan Trail on the east side of the lake.

In a press release, Beltrami County Emergency Management Director Christopher Muller says a detour will be in place on County Road 20 on Saturday morning for the event. Motorists are asked to be aware of bicyclists and to drive with caution.

Registration for the event is still open at the Bike Bemidji website.