Bicyclists Pedal Across America To Raise Awareness For Affordable Housing

Bicyclists from a non-profit organization stopped in Bemidji on Monday and are raising money and awareness for the lack of affordable housing across America.

26 bikers from the non-profit organization Bike and Build have been pedaling for weeks. Bemidji is their 43rd stop on this group’s journey.

They started in Portsmouth, New Hampshire and will finish in Bellingham, Washington. The total journey is expected to take about 77 days.

“Affordable housing is something that we believe is a fundamental right and that everyone in this country and in the world deserves a safe secure affordable place to live, and unfortunately that’s just not the case right now,” Megan Ernst, a biker riding with Bike and Build.

This summer, Bike and Build are doing a three cross-country trips across America.