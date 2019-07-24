Lakeland PBS
LPTV NEWS

Bicyclists Pedal Across America To Raise Awareness For Affordable Housing

Jul. 23 2019

Bicyclists from a non-profit organization stopped in Bemidji on Monday and are raising money and awareness for the lack of affordable housing across America.

26 bikers from the non-profit organization Bike and Build have been pedaling for weeks. Bemidji is their 43rd stop on this group’s journey.

They started in Portsmouth, New Hampshire and will finish in Bellingham, Washington. The total journey is expected to take about 77 days.

“Affordable housing is something that we believe is a fundamental right and that everyone in this country and in the world deserves a safe secure affordable place to live, and unfortunately that’s just not the case right now,” Megan Ernst, a biker riding with Bike and Build.

This summer, Bike and Build are doing a three cross-country trips across America.

Malaak Khattab

Contact the Author

Malaak Khattab — mkhattab@lptv.org

Related Posts

American Indian Resource Center At BSU Hires New Outreach Specialist

Spinal Health Professionals Hosts Sizzlin’ Summer Mini Carnival Event

Two Bemidji Area Men Face Kidnapping And Torture Charges

Two Injured In Crash North Of Bemidji On Highway 71

Latest Story

American Indian Resource Center At BSU Hires New Outreach Specialist

The American Indian Resource Center at Bemidji State University has just created a new internal recruitment position that’s made to attract
Posted on Jul. 23 2019

Latest Stories

American Indian Resource Center At BSU Hires New Outreach Specialist

Posted on Jul. 23 2019

Spinal Health Professionals Hosts Sizzlin' Summer Mini Carnival Event

Posted on Jul. 23 2019

Northwoods Adventure: Brainerd Zip Line Tour Provides An Alternative Option For Summer Outdoor Activities

Posted on Jul. 23 2019

Mark Munson Rock Music Camp Brings Young Musicians Together In Brainerd

Posted on Jul. 23 2019

Two Bemidji Area Men Face Kidnapping And Torture Charges

Posted on Jul. 23 2019

Connect with Us

Watch Live News Casts

Contact Us

Directions
Submit an Event
Submit a Video or Photo
Problem with the Website
Need to contact us about something else? Please visit our contact us page for more options.

About Us

Lakeland PBS understands that the media people are exposed to make a significant impact on their lives. Our hope is that the six channels we broadcast along with our online presence provide people with media experiences that make a positive impact on their lives.

Lakeland PBS is where you want to be!

108 Grant Ave NE, Bemidji, MN 56601 | 800-292-0922
KAWE Public Profile | KAWB Public Profile | Cable Provider Channel List | Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2019 Lakeland PBS. All Right Reserved.