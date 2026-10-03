Bicyclist Struck by Motor Vehicle in Crosslake, Taken to Hospital

A bicyclist was struck by a motor vehicle in Crosslake on Friday afternoon.

The collision happened at the intersection of Crow Wing County Road 3 and County Road 103 just before 1 p.m. The Crosslake Police Department says lifesaving-measures were performed at the scene, and then the male cyclist was taken by ambulance to St. Joseph’s Medical Center. His condition has not been released.

Authorities say the motorist remained on the scene and cooperated with the investigation.