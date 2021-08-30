Lakeland PBS

Bicyclist Lying on Road Struck, Killed by Vehicle Near Little Falls

Lakeland News — Aug. 30 2021

A bicyclist lying on the road near Little Falls was struck and killed by a vehicle on Saturday.

According to the Minnesota State Patrol, on Saturday, August 28 at 3:54 AM, a 2005 Jeep Grand Cherokee driven by Caleb Dennis Elfering, 28, of Little Falls, was traveling eastbound on Highway 27 at Highway 238 in Pike Creek Township. The vehicle then hit and killed Michael Alan Ostrom, 35, of Elk River, who was lying in the lane. Road conditions were reported as wet at the time of the crash.

Alcohol was not involved on Elfering’s part, according to the report. Ostrom was not wearing a helmet at the time of the incident.

