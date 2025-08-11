Aug 11, 2025 | By: Lakeland News

Bicyclist Injured After Collision with SUV in Nisswa

A man riding a bicycle in Nisswa was injured on Saturday after his bike collided with a vehicle on Highway 371.

The Minnesota State Patrol says 72-year-old Gary Snyders of Nisswa suffered non-life-threatening injuries after colliding with an SUV in the left turn lane near County Road 13 around 9:30 p.m. The State Patrol report does not indicate if the vehicle struck the bike or vice versa, just that they collided.

The driver of the SUV, 39-year-old Eric Cook of New London, was not injured in the collision. Alcohol was not involved in the crash, according to the report.

