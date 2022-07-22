Bicyclist Hit by Police Car on Heartland Bike Trail in Cass County

Click to print (Opens in new window)

Shortly before 5:00 yesterday afternoon. two pedestrians on bicycles were traveling eastbound on the Heartland Bike Trail.

Cass County Deputy Ryan Huston was traveling northbound on 6th Lake Road. The pedestrians failed to yield to a stop sign entering the lane of traffic at the intersection the same time as the Deputy Huston entered the intersection.

All parties tried to stop in time, but one was struck by the squad car in the middle of the lane. 63 year old Ellen Gartner of Iowa City, Iowa, was transported by an ambulance and air care. Gartner did not sustain any life threatening injuries.

