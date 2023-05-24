Lakeland PBS

Bicyclist Escapes Without Serious Injury in Collision with SUV in Bemidji

Lakeland News — May. 24 2023

A bicyclist escaped without serious injury Tuesday night in a collision with an SUV in Bemidji.

The crash happened where Lake Shore Drive NE connects with Paul Bunyan Dr. SE by the Holiday gas station and Hampton Inn.

The woman who was on the bike told Lakeland News she was shook up but thought she was OK. The bike did not appear to be heavily damaged.

By — Lakeland News

