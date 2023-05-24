Bicyclist Escapes Without Serious Injury in Collision with SUV in Bemidji

Click to print (Opens in new window)

A bicyclist escaped without serious injury Tuesday night in a collision with an SUV in Bemidji.

The crash happened where Lake Shore Drive NE connects with Paul Bunyan Dr. SE by the Holiday gas station and Hampton Inn.

The woman who was on the bike told Lakeland News she was shook up but thought she was OK. The bike did not appear to be heavily damaged.

