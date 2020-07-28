Lakeland PBS

Bicyclist Completes 600-Mile Trip From Iowa Border to Mississippi Headwaters

Lakeland News — Jul. 28 2020

With COVID-19 disrupting many outdoor events, bicyclist Brian Kutz decided to embark on a 600-mile trip on his own.

After discovering the Mississippi Headwaters Trail, Kutz planned a spontaneous biking trip that would span from the Iowa border all the way to the Mississippi Headwaters in Itasca State Park. The decision came after many of his previously planned races were canceled due to COVID-19.

Although this was a solo trip for Kutz, he had help from his girlfriend, who transported him both to and from the trail itself. Despite having to still adhere to safety guidelines, the trip was an opportunity to meet new people along the way.

Kutz has now finished his traveling the whole state, with Bemidji being his last stop on the journey.

Lakeland News is member supported content.

Lakeland News

By — Lakeland News

