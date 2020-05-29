BI-CAP Helping Youth to Get Back on Track

Click to print (Opens in new window)

A non-profit organization that helps youth earn their high school diploma and/or G.E.D. is hosting a four-day orientation to help those who need to get back on track in their lives.

BI-CAP’s YouthBuild program works with youth ages 16 to 24 and provides them an opportunity to develop leadership skills, construction training, work opportunities and a chance to earn their education, ultimately giving them a second chance at life.

For program eligibility, you must reside in Cass or Beltrami County and fall in between the required ages. The four-day orientation is scheduled for July 20th through the 24th. If interested, you can apply on their website.

