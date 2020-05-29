Lakeland PBS

BI-CAP Helping Youth to Get Back on Track

Destiny Wiggins — May. 28 2020

A non-profit organization that helps youth earn their high school diploma and/or G.E.D. is hosting a four-day orientation to help those who need to get back on track in their lives.

BI-CAP’s YouthBuild program works with youth ages 16 to 24 and provides them an opportunity to develop leadership skills, construction training, work opportunities and a chance to earn their education, ultimately giving them a second chance at life.

For program eligibility, you must reside in Cass or Beltrami County and fall in between the required ages. The four-day orientation is scheduled for July 20th through the 24th. If interested, you can apply on their website.

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today.

Destiny Wiggins

By — Destiny Wiggins

Related Posts

Grants Available For Locally Owned Brainerd Businesses

New One-Day High Death Toll from COVID-19 in Minnesota

Coronavirus Outbreak Worsening in Todd County

Homework Helpline Working With Parents and Students During Distance Learning

Latest Stories

Brainerd Residents Protest in the Wake of George Floyd's Death

Posted on May. 28 2020

Bemidji Community Food Shelf Accepting Public Donations

Posted on May. 28 2020

United Way Hosts Informational Caravan Around Lake Bemidji

Posted on May. 28 2020

Brainerd Rotary Club Hard at Work on Park Cleanup

Posted on May. 28 2020

Grants Available For Locally Owned Brainerd Businesses

Posted on May. 28 2020

Get the free PBS Video App

roku
Apple TV
FireTV
AndroidTV
Google Play Store
Apple Store

Connect with Us

Watch Live News Casts

Contact Us

Directions
Submit an Event
Submit a Video or Photo
Problem with the Website
Need to contact us about something else? Please visit our contact us page for more options.

About Us

Lakeland PBS understands that the media people are exposed to make a significant impact on their lives. Our hope is that the six channels we broadcast along with our online presence provide people with media experiences that make a positive impact on their lives.

Lakeland PBS is where you want to be!

108 Grant Ave NE, Bemidji, MN 56601 | 800-292-0922
KAWE Public Profile | KAWB Public Profile | Cable Provider Channel List | Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2020 Lakeland PBS. All Right Reserved.