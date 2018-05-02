Lakeland PBS
LPTV NEWS

BHS Students Make Promise To Drive Without Distractions

Shirelle Moore
May. 2 2018
Leave a Comment

The Bemidji High School prom is happening this weekend. That’s why law enforcement decided to stop by the school this morning to remind the teens about safety on the roads.

April, May and June are known to be big months for traffic accident, and for young drivers the chances of getting in a crash are even higher. State Troopers asked students at BHS to make the AAA Promise by saying they would not drive distracted. Troopers warned that distracted driving can mean just about anything from driving drunk to texting, reading, looking at your GPS or even eating while driving.

State trooper, Scott Mattfield says, “This time of year with prom and activities starting, you know, people having cabin fever. There’s a lot more people out on the roads and they may not be paying as much attention to their driving as they would and we just want to, again, get out the message that people need to slow down, wear their seatbelts and keep the distractions to a minimum.”

Students who took the pledge were also given the chance to win one of 20 free t-shirts during today’s presentation.

Shirelle Moore
Contact the Author Shirelle Moore
smoore@lptv.org

Related Posts

Common Ground: Boys & Girls Club Garden & Bulrush Weaving

Cub Scout Pack #84 In Bemidji Welcomes 1st Girl Members

Northwoods Adventure: Golf Season In Full Swing

Brad Paisley Rocks Bemidji

What do you think?

Recent Comments on Lakeland PBS

Michael said

Biggest mental health strain in the military these days is the toxic leadership... Read More

Jamie R Aune said

Awesome performance Michael! Always enjoy your music :)... Read More

Sharon said

I'm 67 and caucasian and often have the staff follow me. They want to make sure... Read More

brandie said

my daughter and I went to the salon in front of med save pharmacy. My daughter l... Read More

Latest Story

Giuliani Stephens Names Rep. Jeff Backer As Running Mate In GOP Governor Bid

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Mary Giuliani Stephens has picked a running mate in her run for governor.The Republican mayor of Woodbury named Rep. Jeff
Posted on May. 2 2018

Latest Stories

Giuliani Stephens Names Rep. Jeff Backer As Running Mate In GOP Governor Bid

Posted on May. 2 2018

Cuyuna Regional Medical Center Named Women's Choice Award for Eighth Consecutive Year

Posted on May. 2 2018

Bemidji Baseball Takes Win Over Warroad

Posted on May. 2 2018

Bemidji Softball Beats Virginia In Doubleheader

Posted on May. 2 2018

McElfresh, Evans Named Brainerd Athletes Of The Year

Posted on May. 2 2018

About

Lakeland PBS understands that the media people are exposed to make a significant impact on their lives. Our hope is that the six channels we broadcast along with our online presence provide people with media experiences that make a positive impact on their lives.

Any viewer posts or comments you make online could be used in our broadcasts.

Lakeland PBS is where you want to be!

Contact Us

Locations
Submit a PSA / Announcement
Submit a Calendar Event
Submit a Video or Photo
Problem with the Website
Need to contact us about something else? Please visit our contact us page for more options.
108 Grant Ave NE, Bemidji, MN 56601 | 800-292-0922
KAWE Public Profile | KAWB Public Profile | Cable Provider Channel List | Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2013-2018 Lakeland PBS. All Right Reserved.

Select an option

Monthly Contribution

Your sustaining contribution is automatically drawn from your account each month.

One-Time Contribution

Your one-time contribution is good for a full year of membership benefits.