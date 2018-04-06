Lakeland PBS
LPTV NEWS

BHS Hosts School Safety Forum With State Legislatures & Beltrami Law Enforcement

Shirelle Moore
Apr. 5 2018
Leave a Comment

The students of Bemidji High School were concerned about safety on campus, which is why they decided to host a forum with our elected officials and law enforcement to voice their concerns.

The BHS Student Council started planning this forum a little over a month ago. The student council members were the one who asked the questions on stage, but every kid in the school was invited to submit beforehand. The auditorium was filled with students, eager to hear the answers to some of their most adamant concerns.

“I believe our goal for the forum was just trying to get the students more informed on issues and then feel safer at the school that they’re attending,” says Sunny Werlein, the BHS Student Council president.

“I was very excited to see the questions. They were very thought out. There was a very very broad spectrum of questions and they didn’t stay focused in one area. They had questions and they wanted answers all the way around that different spectrum,” says Beltrami County Chief Deputy Ernie Beitel, who was a part of the forum. Others on the forum included Rep. Steve Green (R), Rep. Matt Bliss (R), Sen. Paul Utke (R), Sen. Justin Eichorn (R), BHS adminstrator Dr. Jason Stanoch, and Captain Dave LaZella with the Bemidji Police Department.

The topics in the discussion ranged in question on gun policy, mental health, social media and texting while driving. There was also some discussion about a 50 million dollar grant that could potentially go to the school district and about how that money would be administered.

“If the state legislatures decide to allocate that money, the Bemidji Area School district will spend that money on what we and in participation with students and administrations in the school district feel that we can make the best effort to ensure the safety of all our students,” says school board member Ann Long Voelkner.

At the end of the forum, students in the audience were allowed to ask additional questions to the panel, as well as voice their opinions face-to-face.

“One of the most important things I felt about the forum was that I am so proud of our Bemidji area schools and students and administration and especially the student council for working really hard at pulling this forum together,” says Long Voelkner.

“We weren’t able to go over all the questions, but I think that the questions that they were able to go over definitely trickled into the other questions that were left and that they covered thoroughly the questions that were asked, so I guess I feel more informed, so I’m assuming that the students in the crowd also feel more informed about what is happening at a state level for school safety,” says Werlein.

When it comes to safety regarding violence in our schools, Chief Deputy Beitel says they’re office is prepared for an emergency. In addition, the school board adds that they are always open to hearing student’s opinions and concerns at their meetings.

Shirelle Moore
Contact the Author Shirelle Moore
smoore@lptv.org

Related Posts

Bemidji Community Theater Presents “The Elves & The Shoemaker”

Otter Tail Power To Upgrade Bemidji Outdoor Lighting To LED

Student Work Showcased At BSU’s Annual Student Achievement Conference

Bemidji South Beach Apartments Officially Open

What do you think?

Recent Comments on Lakeland PBS

Chanh Tran said

To the students, children, parents who participated at the Brainerd March For Ou... Read More

kumkum Bhagya said

thanku for u post... Read More

Kathi Malone said

Why don't these legislators have a forum at the local high schools? Perhaps they... Read More

Kathi Malone said

Hello form Florida. I am so proud of Brainerd in marching against gun violence.... Read More

Latest Story

Bemidji Community Theater Presents “The Elves & The Shoemaker”

The Bemidji Community Theater has been working on their production of “The Elves And The Shoemaker” since January, and this weekend, they’ll
Posted on Apr. 5 2018

Latest Stories

Bemidji Community Theater Presents "The Elves & The Shoemaker"

Posted on Apr. 5 2018

Red Lake Band Awarded $750,000 Grant For Affordable Housing Project

Posted on Apr. 5 2018

Behind The Scenes At The Crow Wing County Landfill

Posted on Apr. 5 2018

Drug Bust Leads To Four Arrests In Crow Wing County

Posted on Apr. 5 2018

Golden Apple: Riverside Elementary First Graders Prepare For Worldwide Music Trip

Posted on Apr. 5 2018

About

Lakeland PBS understands that the media people are exposed to make a significant impact on their lives. Our hope is that the six channels we broadcast along with our online presence provide people with media experiences that make a positive impact on their lives.

Any viewer posts or comments you make online could be used in our broadcasts.

Lakeland PBS is where you want to be!

Contact Us

Locations
Submitting a PSA / Announcement
Submitting a Calendar Event
Submitting a Video or Photo
A Problem with the Website
Need to contact us about something else? Please visit our contact us page for more options.
108 Grant Ave NE, Bemidji, MN 56601 | 800-292-0922
KAWE Public Profile | KAWB Public Profile | Cable Provider Channel List | Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2013-2018 Lakeland PBS. All Right Reserved.

Select an option

Monthly Contribution

Your sustaining contribution is automatically drawn from your account each month.

One-Time Contribution

Your one-time contribution is good for a full year of membership benefits.