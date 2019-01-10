BHS Hosts 3rd Annual “CEO In The Classroom” Event

CEOs and Professionals took over Bemidji High School today for the third annual “CEO In The Classroom” event.

This year, twenty different professionals presented at the event. Each year, organizers try to bring in different career paths so students have a chance to interact with a variety of jobs. There were professionals from the manufacturing industry, entrepreneurs and some city officials. Even our own Lakeland PBS General Manager, Bill Sanford, gave a presentation on what it’s like to work in media.

Deb Pfaff, the president of the Bemidji Area of Commerce who helps round up the CEOs, says, “For my role, it’s been a great opportunity to reach out to some of our members and some of the community leaders and provide this opportunity to come in and say, ‘Hey, can you tell your story? Do you remember what it was like to be a freshman and can you relate that story of how your journey has taken you to where you are today and be a voice of inspiration for tomorrow’s leaders?’”

The presentations answer questions students may have about personal finance, education and what they can do now to get started. “CEO In The Classroom” is presented to the freshman class to hopefully get them thinking about their future earlier.

Brian Stefanich, the Bemidji Career Academies Director, says, “In the end we want our freshman to start thinking about life after high school; whether it’s the world or work, whether it’s going on to college, but also thinking about a career pathway and which academy that they would like to choose while they’re in high school. Right now, we have 12 academies running, and next year we will add six, so we’re going to have 18 total options.”

If anyone is interested in being a CEO next year, contact Deb Pfaff at deb@bemidji.org. If you are interested in getting involved with Bemidji Career Academies, contact Brian Stefanich at brian_stefanich@isd31.net.