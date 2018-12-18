BHS Choir Performs For Packed House At Annual Winter Concert

260 Bemidji High School students took the stage this evening for the school’s 32nd annual winter choir concert.

The production has a reputation for putting audiences in the Christmas spirit. There were four choirs total and they performed twenty songs total. The show list included classics like “Night Of Silence” and “Deck The Halls”. As well as others favorites like “What Child?” and “Make We Joy.” The auditorium is consistently packed every year.

Chris Fettig the Bemidji High School Choir Director says, “We get a full house for this concert every year because I think people are in the mood for choir music and it is the end of the year and it’s wonderful for these kids because they get to share this music they’ve been working on for the past 7 weeks with a large audience and it’s just been a great tradition. Great way for a lot of people to get ready for their holiday break.”

Tomorrow, the Bemidji Middle School will hit the auditorium stage for their annual winter concert. Their concert starts 7 at night.