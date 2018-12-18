Lakeland PBS
LPTV NEWS

BHS Choir Performs For Packed House At Annual Winter Concert

Shirelle Moore
Dec. 18 2018
Leave a Comment

260 Bemidji High School students took the stage this evening for the school’s 32nd annual winter choir concert.

The production has a reputation for putting audiences in the Christmas spirit. There were four choirs total and they performed twenty songs total. The show list included classics like “Night Of Silence” and “Deck The Halls”. As well as others favorites like “What Child?” and “Make We Joy.” The auditorium is consistently packed every year.

Chris Fettig the Bemidji High School Choir Director says, “We get a full house for this concert every year because I think people are in the mood for choir music and it is the end of the year and it’s wonderful for these kids because they get to share this music they’ve been working on for the past 7 weeks with a large audience and it’s just been a great tradition. Great way for a lot of people to get ready for their holiday break.”

Tomorrow, the Bemidji Middle School will hit the auditorium stage for their annual winter concert. Their concert starts 7 at night.

Shirelle Moore
Contact the Author Shirelle Moore
smoore@lptv.org

Related Posts

7th Grader Awarded For Service During Bemidji Bus Crash

“Best Christmas Ever” Bemidji Team Hosts Wrapping Party

Community Spotlight: Wreaths For The Fallen Honors Over 5,000 Veterans

In Focus: Gallery North Hosts “Creative Cafe” Mini Art Classes

What do you think?

Recent Comments on Lakeland PBS

Ace said

For any unfamiliar phone numbers, if they leave voice message, I usually google... Read More

Robert said

Vernon andew John may was my family member... Read More

Britt sine said

Agreed david! Nice to see people conversing and sharing true awakening issues ra... Read More

David Eischens Jr. (Davey Wayne) said

Have you ever looked at a map of pipelines? If not please do! And then please ex... Read More

Latest Story

Bagley/Fosston Boys Hockey Defying the Expectations

Last season, the Bagley/Fosston boys hockey team went 1-18. According to their QRF ranking, they were the 150th best team out of 150 who play
Posted on Dec. 18 2018

Latest Stories

Bagley/Fosston Boys Hockey Defying the Expectations

Posted on Dec. 18 2018

7th Grader Awarded For Service During Bemidji Bus Crash

Posted on Dec. 18 2018

"Best Christmas Ever" Bemidji Team Hosts Wrapping Party

Posted on Dec. 18 2018

Garth Brooks Adds 2nd Show At Governor's Request

Posted on Dec. 17 2018

Red Lake Man Pleads Guilty To Second-Degree Murder

Posted on Dec. 17 2018

Connect with Us

Watch Live News Casts

Contact Us

Directions
Submit an Event
Submit a Video or Photo
Problem with the Website
Need to contact us about something else? Please visit our contact us page for more options.

About Us

Lakeland PBS understands that the media people are exposed to make a significant impact on their lives. Our hope is that the six channels we broadcast along with our online presence provide people with media experiences that make a positive impact on their lives.

Lakeland PBS is where you want to be!

108 Grant Ave NE, Bemidji, MN 56601 | 800-292-0922
KAWE Public Profile | KAWB Public Profile | Cable Provider Channel List | Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2013-2018 Lakeland PBS. All Right Reserved.

Select an option

Monthly Contribution

Your sustaining contribution is automatically drawn from your account each month.

One-Time Contribution

Your one-time contribution is good for a full year of membership benefits.