Sunday, March 6 at 7pm – Tune in or stream with the PBS app and online at video.lptv.org.

Celebrate the beloved star with video clips of her characters from “The Mary Tyler Moore Show,” “The Golden Girls” and “Hot in Cleveland” and with tributes from Ryan Reynolds, Valerie Bertinelli, Tina Fey and more.