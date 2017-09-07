DONATE

Better Business Bureau Warns Of Fake Vikings Tickets

Sarah Winkelmann
Sep. 7 2017
The Minnesota Vikings will host their home opener with a Monday night match up against the New Orleans Saints on Sept.11. With the excitement for the game continuing to grow the Better Business Bureau of Minnesota and North Dakota are warning fans of scammers who might attempt to sell faulty tickets.

According to their press release, “Simple awareness of this growing problem is your best defense,” said Susan Adams Loyd, President and CEO of BBB of Minnesota and North Dakota. “Fake tickets are a fact of life for sports fans these days. By staying between the lines, you can greatly reduce your odds of being thrown for a big loss.”

When purchasing tickets online, the Vikings ticket office can only guarantee the ticket you purchase will be valid at the stadium only by using the Vikings ticket office, Ticketmaster and the NFL TicketExchange.

Be cautious of scalpers near the event on game day.

The Vikings website also offers some helpful hints:

  • Always check with the Vikings Ticket Office or the ticket booths to see if walk-up tickets are available.
  • The Vikings have two types of authorized tickets: accessible through the Vikings Mobile App or printed (8 ½ x 11) PDF tickets.
  • Vikings tickets are not printed on Ticketmaster hard ticket stock. If you are buying tickets printed on Ticketmaster hard ticket stock, they are fake.
  • If you are buying tickets on the street, scrutinize them closely for inaccuracies or alterations. Cross-check the seat assignment and prices with a stadium map found on the Vikings Mobile App.
  • Ask the person who is selling tickets on the street if you could take a picture of him/her with their valid ID before the transaction. If they refuse, move on.

For large games such as this one, the chances of finding an unbelievable deal are probably too good to be true. Tickets are in high demand and scammers will likely take advantage of the situation.

Sarah Winkelmann
Contact the Author Sarah Winkelmann
swinkelmann@lptv.org

