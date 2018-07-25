Lakeland PBS
LPTV NEWS
Breaking News
Woman's Body Pulled From Lake Bemidji

Better Business Bureau Sees Uptick In Phony IRS Calls

Rachel Johnson
Jul. 25 2018
Leave a Comment

Over the last couple of weeks, the Better Business Bureau of Minnesota has noted an increase in phone calls to the public falsely claiming an affiliation with the IRS.

These calls often falsely claim that a debt is owed and must be paid immediately. The IRS will never make phone calls demanding immediate payment, according to Dan Hendrickson, Communication Manager at the Better Businesses Bureau of Minnesota and North Dakota.

The public is advised to never give out personal information over the phone, and to hang up and to file a complaint with the FTC or the FCC if they receive one of these calls.

Rachel Johnson
Contact the Author Rachel Johnson
racheljohnson@lptv.org

Related Posts

Beltrami County Sees Increase In Scam Calls

Local Financial Agency Warns of Medicare Scams in Brainerd Lakes

National Consumer Protection Week Gets Brainerd Talking About Local Scams

Better Business Bureau Provides Tip for Ordering Flowers on Valentine’s Day

What do you think?

Recent Comments on Lakeland PBS

David Eischens Jr. (Davey Wayne) said

Big thank you to those who have been working continuously to battle these dope d... Read More

Jasmine said

This is a friend of mine neighbor. They have been tormenting them for a long tim... Read More

Ali said

It is the same cop. Martin is chief of police. He probably went up there so that... Read More

J.C. Bender (@Solexander) said

"...Koochiching County Deputy Mastin..." Is he related to Bemidji's Police Ch... Read More

Latest Story

20 for 20: John Yourd (1999)

To celebrate our 20th anniversary of Lakeland News, we’re taking a look back at some of the memorable local stories we’ve covered over the
Posted on Jul. 25 2018

Latest Stories

20 for 20: John Yourd (1999)

Posted on Jul. 25 2018

Good Food, Good Life, 365 - Summer Cucumber & Tomato Salad

Posted on Jul. 25 2018

Whitefish Chain Yacht Club Offers Free Swimming Lessons

Posted on Jul. 25 2018

Woman's Body Pulled From Lake Bemidji

Posted on Jul. 25 2018

Essentia Health Offering Sports Physicals

Posted on Jul. 25 2018

Connect with Us

Watch Live News Casts

Contact Us

Locations
Submit a PSA / Announcement
Submit a Calendar Event
Submit a Video or Photo
Problem with the Website
Need to contact us about something else? Please visit our contact us page for more options.

About Us

Lakeland PBS understands that the media people are exposed to make a significant impact on their lives. Our hope is that the six channels we broadcast along with our online presence provide people with media experiences that make a positive impact on their lives.

Lakeland PBS is where you want to be!

108 Grant Ave NE, Bemidji, MN 56601 | 800-292-0922
KAWE Public Profile | KAWB Public Profile | Cable Provider Channel List | Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2013-2018 Lakeland PBS. All Right Reserved.

Select an option

Monthly Contribution

Your sustaining contribution is automatically drawn from your account each month.

One-Time Contribution

Your one-time contribution is good for a full year of membership benefits.