Lakeland PBS

#BeTheLightMN Trend Honors The Class Of 2020

Chaz MootzApr. 15 2020

#BeTheLightMN has become a popular trend on Twitter in the state the past few weeks. It’s a simple gesture to honor the class of 2020 by flipping the switch on stadium lights where student-athletes should normally be playing. While it won’t get the athletes back to competing any faster, it has left a lasting impact all over the state.

Right now, there has been no decision made on whether or not there will be any high school spring sports in Minnesota, but over 250 schools in the state have joined the #BeTheLightMN trend, with 25 of those in the Lakeland viewing area.

By — Chaz Mootz

About Us

Lakeland PBS understands that the media people are exposed to make a significant impact on their lives. Our hope is that the six channels we broadcast along with our online presence provide people with media experiences that make a positive impact on their lives.

