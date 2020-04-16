#BeTheLightMN Trend Honors The Class Of 2020
#BeTheLightMN has become a popular trend on Twitter in the state the past few weeks. It’s a simple gesture to honor the class of 2020 by flipping the switch on stadium lights where student-athletes should normally be playing. While it won’t get the athletes back to competing any faster, it has left a lasting impact all over the state.
Right now, there has been no decision made on whether or not there will be any high school spring sports in Minnesota, but over 250 schools in the state have joined the #BeTheLightMN trend, with 25 of those in the Lakeland viewing area.