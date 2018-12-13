Lakeland PBS
“Best Christmas Ever” Collecting Gifts To Surprise Bemidji Family

Shirelle Moore
Dec. 13 2018
“Best Christmas Ever” is back for its third year in Bemidji, and right now, the team is working hard to collect as many Christmas presents as they can.

“Best Christmas Ever” is a non-profit that works to surprise families who have fallen on hard times right before the holidays. The BCE team is made up of local business owners and volunteers. This year, there were ten nominees, which is the most the organization has ever had in the Bemidji area.

Jake Bluhm, the BCE Bemidji Team captain, says, “It’s a time to get together with family and friends and really just be fortunate that we’re all here, and it’s just great to see community members stepping up. I want to thank Bemidji Chrysler Center, Honda of Bemidji for having a tree location. They’re gonna generate about 60 gifts just from this location alone, so it goes a long way and especially that helps a family who’s fallen on tough times.”

The best way to get involved is to stop by Bemidji Chrysler Center or the Jake Bluhm State Farm office in downtown Bemidji and pick up a Christmas tag from a BCE tree. You can buy the gift on the tag and then bring it back to the tree location. You can also donate cash.

Matt Carlson, a member of the Bemidji Chrysler Center sales team, says, “So I mean, a lot of toys and stuff like that. Somebody was obviously nice enough to donate a PS4. Gift cards to local businesses, Lueken’s, Holiday, Stittsworth Meats.”

You can donate gifts up until next Monday. The family will tentatively be surprised next Wednesday.

