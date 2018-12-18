Lakeland PBS
“Best Christmas Ever” Bemidji Team Hosts Wrapping Party

Shirelle Moore
Dec. 18 2018
The Bemidji Best Christmas Ever team has collected dozens of gifts and now this week they’re getting ready for the big surprise.

The team recently hosted a wrapping party to get all the presents in order for the family. Around 18 volunteers helped out. The volunteers even included the 2016 and 2017 recipients of the BCE surprise. Best Christmas Ever says over the year, the event has grown with more and more community member helping out each year.

Jake Bluhm, Best Christmas Ever Bemidji Captain says, “The support came from a lot different organizations and businesses and a lot of different community members. We had United Way helped out, Denae Alamano, with their gift drive they set aside some gifts for the family that we’re blessing this Christmas. Bemidji Chrysler Center, Honda of Bemidji did a lot of work. Minnesota Limited with Cindy Young, they gather 35+ gifts so it was just multiple coming together and making this, obviously, the best Christmas ever for this family.”

The family will be surprised sometime during this week.

